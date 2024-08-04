Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $199.63 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Casper has a market capitalization of $199.63 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,795,082,877 coins and its circulating supply is 12,196,976,010 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,794,424,129 with 12,196,348,055 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01624501 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,710,847.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

