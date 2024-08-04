Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.250-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.25-10.75 EPS.

Celanese Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CE traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. 1,558,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,015. Celanese has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

