Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. Celanese also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.750 EPS.

Celanese stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,558,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.42). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

