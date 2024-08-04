Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11. Celanese also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.750 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,558,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.42). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.75.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

