Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.61. Centamin shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,720 shares traded.

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

