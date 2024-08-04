Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $89.00 at TD Cowen

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.86.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

