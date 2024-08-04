CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.39

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $5.82. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 13,595 shares changing hands.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
