Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 25,324,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,422,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

