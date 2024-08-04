Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,924,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,806,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,884. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.