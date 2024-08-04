Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. 909,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,891. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

