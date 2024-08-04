Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 26,742 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 12,300,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.