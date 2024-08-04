Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,126 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.01. 1,614,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

