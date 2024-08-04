Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 454.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after buying an additional 128,117 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $11,083,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $237.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $250.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

