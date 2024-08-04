Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 14,455 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.