Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 67,831 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 890.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $110.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

