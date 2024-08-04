Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 176.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2,343.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 264,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,507 shares. The company has a market cap of $299.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

