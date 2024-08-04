Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,334,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,259,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 511.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 939,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 786,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 313,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,172. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

