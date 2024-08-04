Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 585.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.73.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $311.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

