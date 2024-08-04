Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of Target stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

