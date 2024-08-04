Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 36,010 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,394,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after buying an additional 310,317 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 482,281 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,131,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,324. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

