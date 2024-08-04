Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,743 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $347.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.61 and a 200 day moving average of $316.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

