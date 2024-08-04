Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 7,596 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.67. 3,679,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.