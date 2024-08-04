Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 8,535 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $736.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

