Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 10,922 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 92,030 shares. The stock has a market cap of $767.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

