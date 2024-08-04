Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 60,082 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 217.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,082 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $331.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.79. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

