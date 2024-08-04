Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 332,419 VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.