Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 332,419 VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.72.
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
