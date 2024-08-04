Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 414.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.79 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

