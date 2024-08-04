Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 179.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day moving average is $187.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

