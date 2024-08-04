Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 169,195 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 946.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

