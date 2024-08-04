Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 417,766 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 204.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,766 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 4.92% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $340,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

