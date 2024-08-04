Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 542,915 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 892.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,915 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.44% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after buying an additional 327,895 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 849,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

