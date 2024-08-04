Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 424.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,397 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.66% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.86 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

