Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 174.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in RTX were worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of RTX by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $116.44 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

