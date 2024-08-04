Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

