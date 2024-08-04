Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 707.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,872.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3,690.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,039.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

