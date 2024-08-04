Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.01.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

