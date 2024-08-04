Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.87 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 259.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Progressive were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

