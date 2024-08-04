Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1,133.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

