Cetera Investment Advisers Has $29.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 545.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $46.05 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

