Cetera Investment Advisers Has $33.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.59% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $33,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

