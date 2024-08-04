Cetera Investment Advisers Has $34.56 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 331.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921,840 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.01% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $34,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,340.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,050,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,399 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.