Cetera Investment Advisers Has $36.74 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE BLK opened at $846.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $802.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $885.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.