Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 317,353 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4,697.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317,353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rollins by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

View Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROL opened at $48.01 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.