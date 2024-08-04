Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 370,404 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 4,181.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.34% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $397.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

