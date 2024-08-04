Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 90,297 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.87% of Global X MLP ETF worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

MLPA opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

