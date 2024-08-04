Challenger Energy Group (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 6th

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 6th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 6th.

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Challenger Energy Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

