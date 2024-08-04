Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.60, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-11.750 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $126.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.83.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

