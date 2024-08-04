Cheelee (CHEEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $391.60 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for approximately $20.24 or 0.00034196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $391.60 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 20.50939729 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,633,488.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

