Chiliz Price Hits $0.0549 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $491.91 million and $49.43 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,966,473,471 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

