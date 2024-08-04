Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.05 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 3.7 %

CHR stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$504.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

